    President of Iran set to visit Azerbaijan

    13:50, 1 July 2025

    Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian will visit Azerbaijan on July 3-4, Trend reports via the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan.

    President of Iran set to visit Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    According to the information, the Iranian president will take part in the 17th summit of member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which is scheduled to be held in Khankendi.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev recently invited his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to the ECO summit to be held in Azerbaijan.

    As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was set to visit Belarus to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Economic Forum. 

