President of Democratic Republic of Congo to visit Kazakhstan
12:34, 6 September 2025
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 9-10 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.
Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.