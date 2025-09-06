EN
    President of Democratic Republic of Congo to visit Kazakhstan

    12:34, 6 September 2025

    President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 9-10 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.

    Kazakhstan Africa Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
