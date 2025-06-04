Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Lee Jae-myung on his election as South Korean President

The Kazakh President reaffirmed his readiness to make every effort to further promote the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Lee Jae-myung every success in his responsible state duties and conveyed his best wishes for well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Korea.

Earlier President Tokayev extended congratulations to Karol Nawrocki on his election as President of the Republic of Poland.