Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Lee Jae-myung on his election as South Korean President
21:21, 4 June 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as the President of the Republic of Korea, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President reaffirmed his readiness to make every effort to further promote the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Lee Jae-myung every success in his responsible state duties and conveyed his best wishes for well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Korea.
