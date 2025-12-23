President of Beijing Language and Culture University honored with Kazakhstan’s Dostyq Order

Handing over the award, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said this award presented today is of particular importance, pointing out the Beijing Language and Culture University’s significant contribution to personal training for Kazakhstan.

At the time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev graduated from this university. Today, the university is consistently pursuing this mission, training Kazakhstani nationals both in Beijing and its branch in Astana, said Nuryshev.

The Kazakh ambassador said the branch of the Beijing Language and Culture University in Astana, opened in 2024 with the participation of the heads of the two states, is “a fruitful partnership between the two nations in education.”

Nuryshev said he is assured that the first cohort of 100 Kazakhstani students, studying in Astana in dual degree programs, will become ambassadors of friendship and strengthen the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between both nations.

Being an awardee of the Order of Dostyq is a high praise of your personal contribution to the emergence of the Beijing Language and Culture University as a world-class educational center, as well as recognition of the results of your efforts in enhancing friendship and kind-neighborliness between Kazakhstan and China, said the Kazakh ambassador.

In turn, President of the Beijing Language and Culture University Duan Peng expressed his gratefulness to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Science and Higher Education Minister Sayassat Nurbek, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev and the staff of the Kazakh embassy in China.

Peng noted the Order of Dostyq is not only a great honor, but a serious responsibility. He said he accepts this award as a sign of deep trust and friendship of the Kazakhstani people and that he will continue lead the University along the path of serving education and culture, while contributing to stronger Kazakhstan-China friendship and mutual cultural enrichment.

The University’s president recalled next year marks 34 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China.

Entering a new stage, the Beijing Language and Culture University is ready to continue to make the most of its advantages in language education and humanitarian exchanges, promoting mechanisms for high-level humanitarian contacts and providing a fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations in cooperation with partners from Kazakhstan, he stressed.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

It is worth noting that the branch of the Beijing Language and Culture University was unveiled in 2024 within the Astana International University.

