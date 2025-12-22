Kazakhstan honors athletes and coaches after success at 25th Summer Deaflympics

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Bektenov stressed that supporting athletes is one of the Government’s key priorities and expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan’s national team, including specialists and coaching staff, for their coordinated and effective work, which has become an example of determination and the will to win.

Around 3,000 athletes from 81 countries participated in the 2025 Deaflympic Games. Kazakhstani athletes represented the country in eight sports disciplines and won a total of 25 medals, including eight gold, four silver, and 13 bronze. As a result, Kazakhstan’s national team placed ninth in the overall team standings.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his address to the nation, highlighted the need to pay special attention to the development of mass sports and the construction of sports facilities for citizens with special needs. The Deaflympic Games clearly demonstrate the sustainable development of the Deaflympic movement in our country. This is the result of the coordinated work of sports organizations, coaches, and, of course, the athletes themselves, who through their efforts are creating a solid foundation for future victories, said the Kazakh Premier.

Bektenov pointed out that under the president’s directives, the Government is working on the development of professional and mass sports and on supporting athletes, while new infrastructure facilities are being built.

"Systematic and timely measures will make it possible to increase overall performance and ensure the further development of the entire sports sector,” he added.

During the award ceremony, special recognition was given to the achievements of athletes in deaf judo, whose outstanding performance brought Kazakhstan 11 medals (five gold, two silver, and four bronze) and became one of the brightest highlights of the Games. Among the team leaders were Yerkebulan Kanafin and Shadiyar Kuandyk, who became three-time and two-time champions, respectively. In athletics, Faina Meirmanova won a gold medal in the high jump and set a Games record of 1.79 meters.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

A significant contribution to the overall success was also made by wrestlers Andrey Samarin and Shadiyar Pernesh, who became champions in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. Bronze medals in table tennis were won by Kanat Konkubayev, Daniyar Iskendirov, Bizhan Tulebayev, and Abylay Burkitbay. In taekwondo, bronze medalists included Ayan Abdrash, Aizhamol Abdikatova, and Aida Makatova.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister stressed that all the achieved results demonstrate the high level of preparation of Kazakhstani athletes and their ability to successfully meet the most serious sporting challenges.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

On behalf of all athletes and coaches, I would like to thank the President of Kazakhstan for the great support provided to Deaflympic athletes. We have been competing at the Deaflympic Games since 1997. I remember becoming the first to win a gold medal for Kazakhstan. Over the years, a great deal of work has been done. The Games in Japan became a major achievement for our country. We won so many medals for the first time. We will continue our traditions, said Maxim Rozhkov, athletics coach of the national Deaflympic team of Kazakhstan.

Senior coach of the national table tennis team Serik Daniyarov also noted the enormous amount of work that had been carried out.

We performed very decently at this Deaflympics, which resulted in such awards and victories. Many thanks to our country and to the President. I would like to dedicate my bronze medal to the Head of State, he said.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

