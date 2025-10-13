President meets with Switzerland-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled his official visit to Switzerland in 2021, which laid a solid foundation for strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

The President emphasized that the Swiss parliamentary delegation's visit confirms the mutual desire to develop comprehensive cooperation further.

The important role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing mutual understanding and expanding bilateral cooperation was stressed.

In turn, Filippo Lombardi, Coordinator of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group, thanked the Head of State for the warm welcome and emphasized Switzerland's interest in expanding partnerships and implementing joint initiatives.

Furthermore, the parties discussed prospects for trade and investment cooperation between Astana and Bern, as well as coordinating efforts within international organizations.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint ambassadors to Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and the Republic of Tunisia.