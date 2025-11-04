EN
    President meets Qazaq Stroy Group founder

    19:26, 4 November 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Nurlan Artykbayev, founder of Qazaq Stroy Group, as reported by Kazinform News Agency, citing Akorda.

    Nurlan Artykbayev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The interlocutors discussed key areas of the construction sector’s development and the role of private business in implementing infrastructure projects.

    The Head of State was briefed that in the decade since its establishment, Qazaq Stroy has completed more than 55 projects, constructing over 4.8 million square meters of housing, including 3.6 million square meters of social facilities.

    Nurlan Artykbayev noted that Qazaq Stroy actively pursues social initiatives aimed at supporting citizens and improving urban infrastructure. The company provides over 100 apartments each year to large and low-income families.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
