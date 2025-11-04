Kazakhstan and Belarus reinforce strategic partnership as trade grows 20%

The meeting focused on prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation, industrial partnership, and cultural and humanitarian engagement.

Welcoming Alexander Turchin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Prime Minister’s first official visit to Astana underscores the special character of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus and reflects their shared determination to strengthen it further.

“I consider this visit very important, given the level and depth of cooperation between our countries. As for trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus, it is successfully developing, reaching between $900 million and $1 billion. As far as I know, Kazakhstan is Belarus’s second-largest trading partner. Overall, I would like to emphasize our deep respect and warm feelings toward your country, your people, and the unique culture. I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my greetings and best wishes to President Alexander Lukashenko. We are committed to the most constructive and results-oriented engagement, as we are keen to ensure the continued success of our bilateral cooperation,” the President emphasized.

Alexander Turchin assured Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of his commitment to maintaining the momentum of mutually beneficial dialogue and coordinating the practical implementation of the tasks set by the heads of state.

“I would like to convey the warmest regards from President Alexander Lukashenko. Just yesterday, I had a lengthy conversation with him and briefed him in detail about the purpose of our visit to Kazakhstan. In Belarus, we closely follow Kazakhstan’s progress and celebrate your achievements. For a long time, the country has demonstrated consistent economic growth, and we are sincerely pleased with your current achievements. As you rightly noted, our mutual trade turnover is on the rise," the Prime Minister said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Over the first eight months of this year, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus grew by 20% year-over-year. Within the framework of industrial cooperation, 12 joint projects totaling $204 million have been implemented to date, with three more currently under development.

