President: Kazakhstan ready to deepen cooperation with Chevron

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for strategic cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted key role of Chevron in sustainable development of the country’s energy sector and congratulated Michael Wirth on successful completion of the Tengiz oilfield expansion project.

Photo credit: Akorda

Special attention was given to the issues of further implementation of major investment projects including manufacture of gas and petrochemical products.

The President noted the importance of involvement of domestic companies in oil and gas sector and expressed readiness for deepening cooperation with Chevron on a mutually beneficial and long-term basis.

According to Michael Wirth, Kazakhstan remains strategic and reliable partner for Chevron Corporation. He said that from 1993 to 2024, Tengizchevroil had significantly invested in the country’s economy.

