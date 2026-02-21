President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Ramadan greetings from foreign leaders

The Head of State has been congratulated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and others.

Congratulatory telegrams addressed to the President of Kazakhstan continue to arrive.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.