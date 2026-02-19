Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on holy month of Ramadan

In his message, the President emphasizes that for tens and hundreds of millions of people, Ramadan is a time of spiritual purification, moral self-improvement, and compassion for others.

Fasting instills resilience and patience, while nurturing qualities, such as humility, responsibility, and human decency.

"The spiritual values of Ramadan should be perceived consciously, maturely, with a comprehensive assessment of the complex processes unfolding around us. This, too, reflects the proper appreciation of the power and mercy of the Almighty," the message reads.

The Head of State highlights that Kazakhstan has entered an era of historic transformation and modernization. A draft of a new national Constitution has been submitted to a nationwide referendum. This fundamental law will define the country’s path toward progress and justice.

The document embodies the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s centuries-old statehood, enhances the effectiveness of political, civil, and economic institutions, and is aimed at protecting human rights.