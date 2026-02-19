Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on holy month of Ramadan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
In his message, the President emphasizes that for tens and hundreds of millions of people, Ramadan is a time of spiritual purification, moral self-improvement, and compassion for others.
Fasting instills resilience and patience, while nurturing qualities, such as humility, responsibility, and human decency.
"The spiritual values of Ramadan should be perceived consciously, maturely, with a comprehensive assessment of the complex processes unfolding around us. This, too, reflects the proper appreciation of the power and mercy of the Almighty," the message reads.
The Head of State highlights that Kazakhstan has entered an era of historic transformation and modernization. A draft of a new national Constitution has been submitted to a nationwide referendum. This fundamental law will define the country’s path toward progress and justice.
The document embodies the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s centuries-old statehood, enhances the effectiveness of political, civil, and economic institutions, and is aimed at protecting human rights.
"By safeguarding and promoting traditional spiritual and cultural values, we are shaping a new national mindset, that embraces key social principles, such as the Rule of Law, Order and Cleanliness, Justice and Patriotism. All these principles align with the eternal values of the holy month of Ramadan. In a civilized society built on knowledge, purity, and good intentions, Ramadan will gain renewed spiritual strength and have a positive impact on all decent people," the President notes.