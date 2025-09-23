President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Prince Albert II of Monaco to visit Kazakhstan
22:14, 23 September 2025
The President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted the dynamic development of relations between Kazakhstan and Monaco, highlighting the great potential for expanding trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State invited Prince Albert II to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
The sides also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda.
Earlier, the Kazakh President and PM of Luxembourg held talks.
🇰🇿🇺🇳🇱🇺🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/w5joqlXfEJ— Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan (@aqorda_press) September 23, 2025