    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Prince Albert II of Monaco to visit Kazakhstan

    22:14, 23 September 2025

    The President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted the dynamic development of relations between Kazakhstan and Monaco, highlighting the great potential for expanding trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prince Albert II of Monaco
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State invited Prince Albert II to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    The sides also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President and PM of Luxembourg held talks.

    President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy UN
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
