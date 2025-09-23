EN
    Kazakh President and PM of Luxembourg hold talks

    21:51, 23 September 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President and PM of Luxembourg hold talks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides debated a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.

    The Head of State emphasized Kazakhstan and Luxembourg maintain friendly and constructive relations.

    As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly 80th session today.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy UN USA
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
