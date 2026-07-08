President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets US Senator Steve Daines

At the start of the meeting, the Head of State congratulated the senator on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly commended the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States. The meeting noted the steady growth of trade, economic, and investment interaction between the two countries.

The President also highlighted the importance of high-quality implementation of bilateral agreements signed during his visit to the United States in November last year.

In this context, the Head of State expressed readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation during his upcoming visit to the US to participate in the G20 Miami Summit at the end of this year.

President Tokayev also thanked Senator Daines for his personal contribution to strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as his consistent support of Kazakhstan in promoting legislative initiatives to repeal the Jackson-Vanik amendment.

Steve Daines conveyed warm greetings and words of appreciation from US President Donald Trump to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his firm commitment to strengthening Kazakh-American relations.

During the meeting, the senator also congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful implementation of large-scale political reforms, particularly noting the adoption of the new Constitution.

According to Steve Daines, the principles and values enshrined in the fundamental law will serve as a solid foundation for Kazakhstan's continued modernization as a strong and progressive nation.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Donald Trump on the U.S. Independence Day Anniversary.