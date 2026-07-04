Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Donald Trump on U.S. Independence Day Anniversary

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the historic significance of July 4, symbolizing the American people’s commitment to freedom, equality, and justice.

The Head of State acknowledged personal contribution of Donald Trump to the dynamic development of Kazakh–American relations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen the expanded strategic partnership with the United States.

The President wished Donald Trump success in his state duties and extended best wishes of prosperity to the American people.