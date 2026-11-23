To advance the economic empowerment of citizens and businesses, create new sources of income and employment, ensure equal access to digital markets, promote the widespread use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in economic activity, and transition toward the people's digital economy, I HEREBY DECREE:

1. The Government of Kazakhstan is instructed to:

1) approve by Dec. 1, 2026, a Comprehensive Plan to develop the people's digital economy and boost the economic empowerment of citizens and businesses, aimed at expanding income opportunities, growing digital employment, applying AI in practice, securing market access for domestic producers, and fostering new forms of economic activity;

2) in drafting and implementing the Comprehensive Plan, utilize the recommendations of AI Development Council member Kai-Fu Lee regarding the development of practical skills in applying AI in professional work, including when fulfilling paid orders through digital platforms;

3) ensure the integration of existing state entrepreneurship support measures with the capabilities of private e-commerce marketplaces, banks, logistics companies, and digital services to expand the production and sale of domestic products;

4) ensure the development and introduction of mechanisms for receiving, preparing, transporting, and selling products from rural producers through existing e-commerce marketplaces and retail chains using current trade and logistics infrastructure and financial instruments;

5) ensure organizations and businesses regularly place short-term paid orders on existing digital platforms for fulfillment by citizens, providing for the verification of practical work experience based on records of completed orders;

6) by Dec. 31, 2026, ensure the establishment of a simplified legal regime for digital employment covering civil, labor, tax, and social relations arising from paid work performed by citizens via digital platforms, including exploring the possibility of expanding the list of activities eligible for the special tax regime for the self-employed;

7) by April 1, 2027, ensure the launch of digital development pilot projects envisaged under the Comprehensive Plan in selected regions with defined performance indicators, and by Sept. 1, 2027, evaluate the implementation results and identify measures to scale up successful practices nationwide.

2. The akimats (administrations) of the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, and regions, shall:

1) by Jan. 15, 2027, approve regional action plans in line with the Comprehensive Plan;

2) provide for advance payment mechanisms for rural producers against future sales revenues, involving social and entrepreneurial corporations, other regional development institutions, and financial organizations;

3) ensure the use of existing trade and logistics infrastructure and develop necessary facilities to collect, process, and consolidate rural farm products for shipment to retail chains, e-commerce marketplace warehouses, and consumers.

4) organize training, consulting, and hands-on support for citizens, including rural entrepreneurs and producers, on selling their products through existing e-commerce marketplaces;

5) assist rural producers who have received state support in listing their products on e-commerce marketplaces to expand sales markets for domestic goods and develop electronic commerce.

3. Oversight of the execution of this Decree shall be entrusted to the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

5. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its signing.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Astana

Akorda

November 23, 2026

As written earlier, at the Third Forum of Strategic Partners in Astana, President Tokayev outlined key indicators of Kazakhstan’s economic development over the past seven years.