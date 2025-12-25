EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President honors Zhambyl region's citizens with state awards

    18:58, 25 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to residents of the Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to citizens of the Zhambyl region.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The awards were bestowed for significant achievements in the socio-economic and industrial development of Kazakhstan. In addition to state honors, the Head of State also extended official Presidential Commendations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to citizens of the Zhambyl region.
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to citizens of the Zhambyl region
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to citizens of the Zhambyl region
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to citizens of the Zhambyl region
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award the country’s highest title, Halyq Qaharmany (People's Hero), to legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Zhambyl region Taraz Awards Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All