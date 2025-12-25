President honors Zhambyl region's citizens with state awards
18:58, 25 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to residents of the Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The awards were bestowed for significant achievements in the socio-economic and industrial development of Kazakhstan. In addition to state honors, the Head of State also extended official Presidential Commendations.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award the country’s highest title, Halyq Qaharmany (People's Hero), to legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.