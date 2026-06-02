President highlights untapped agricultural potential in Almaty region

“Overall, the region is showing solid growth and significant work is underway. Gross regional product reached 6.7 trillion tenge in 2025, an increase of 5.4%. Based on the short-term economic indicator for January–April, the region ranks fifth in the country. Efforts to attract investment are advancing steadily, with 266.2 billion tenge invested in the regional economy since the beginning of the year. Industrial output has reached nearly 900 billion tenge. At the same time, the agricultural sector’s potential remains underutilized. During the first four months of the year, the physical volume index of agriculture, forestry and fisheries stood at 101.2%,” the President said.