Alatau must become a new hub of business activity and innovation – President

Addressing the meeting, the President reminded that the decision on establishment of Alatau was taken by him two years ago.

“This project is of strategic importance for the entire country. We intend to attract investments to Alatau to make it a new hub of business activity and innovation,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He noted that the main principles of the city’s development have been enshrined in the Constitution.

A Constitutional Law “On special legal regime of the city of Alatau” has been signed.

“At this stage, it is necessary to discuss a number of pressing issues. The results of the work carried out should be summarized, and both immediate tasks and long-term priorities must be defined,” said the Head of State.

Earlier, the Head of State was reported about the development of Alatau.