President highlights Turkistan’s historic role in the destiny of Kazakh people

"We must always remember that Turkistan was one of the key political centers of the Kazakh Khanate, where the momentous decisions determining the future of the nation were made.

Three hundred years ago, the great Qurultay took place on the land of Ordabasy, exerting an exceptional influence on the country’s history.

At that time, the best representatives of all three juzes united under a single banner. Thanks to this unity, our valiant ancestors emerged victorious in the Battle of Añyraqai, protecting the people from an imminent threat.

These traditions of solidarity and heroism have never been interrupted. We continue this historical path by holding important events that unite representatives of our entire people.

As you know, it was Turkistan that hosted the second session of the National Qurultay. Here, I first presented the concept of 'Adal Azamat' (The Responsible Citizen).

In mid-May, a high-level summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is scheduled to take place in Turkistan. Given the current unstable global situation, this international event takes on special significance. The Government and the Akimat (regional administration) must prioritize the high-quality organization of this summit," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.