Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s Independence Day

“Your wonderful country which has achieved impressive achievements in socio-economic development, occupies a rightful place in Asia and on the global stage. I am confident that Pakistan will continue moving steadily on the way of building a prospering and sustainable society,” the telegram reads.

The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan views Pakistan as a key partner in the region and expressed readiness for further strengthening the multilateral cooperation for the two countries’ benefits.

Earlier, the Head of State sent a message of welcome to the participants of Jastar Fest forumdedicated to the International Youth Day.