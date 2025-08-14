Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s Independence Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
“Your wonderful country which has achieved impressive achievements in socio-economic development, occupies a rightful place in Asia and on the global stage. I am confident that Pakistan will continue moving steadily on the way of building a prospering and sustainable society,” the telegram reads.
The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan views Pakistan as a key partner in the region and expressed readiness for further strengthening the multilateral cooperation for the two countries’ benefits.
Earlier, the Head of State sent a message of welcome to the participants of Jastar Fest forumdedicated to the International Youth Day.