President highlights maslikhats' strategic role in Kazakhstan’s modernization

"First of all, I would like to thank all the participants who spoke today. You have shared a series of substantive proposals and ideas, which will be considered in our further work. No doubt, the significance of this meeting for our country cannot be overstated. Local government representatives from every region have gathered here specifically for today's forum. Approximately 2,000 deputies, guarding the interests of millions of our compatriots, are present in this hall. You work directly with people and know firsthand their needs and concerns. As the Head of State, I consistently pay close attention to the work you are doing," the President stated.

The Head of State noted that such events provide an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of regional policy and discuss pressing issues.

"As you know, Kazakhstan is undergoing large-scale, historic transformations. All of them are being implemented to improve the welfare of our people. We have begun a deep modernization of the public administration system, the economy, and the social sphere. In this process, the maslikhats are entrusted with a special mission. Strengthening representative government bodies remains a key priority of public policy. To date, significant work has been accomplished. In line with the principle of 'Strong Regions, Strong Country,' we have enhanced the authority of the maslikhats. As a result, these structures have already become one of the key institutions of our state. However, to further bolster the potential of the maslikhats, we still have many tasks ahead," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As reported earlier, the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies is underway in the Palace of Independence with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.