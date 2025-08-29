President highlights key role of constitutional reforms in country's development

The President said that the constitutional reform opened the way to the implementation of a Just and Fair State principle in politics, economics, social sphere and judicial system.

"The Constitution proclaims that the land and all natural resources belong to the nation. Large-scale work has been carried out to implement this provision," the President said.

"In line with my directive, the National Fund for Children program was developed, and half of the Fund’s annual investment income is transferred to the special savings accounts for children. Since 2024, more than $1.5 billion has been allocated from the National Fund. This is an extremely important project that will give the younger generation confidence in their future," he noted.

The President also reminded of the adoption of the law on countering human trafficking, which enhances guarantees of inadmissibility of human exploitation in any form.

“The law increasing penalty for domestic abuse has entered into force. Criminal liability is imposed for forced marriage, and punishment for kidnapping has been toughened. In addition, a package of certain measures was launched to humanize criminal proceedings and to raise its efficiency. Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, the law on amnesty was adopted,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He highlighted that all this proves that the state puts universal human values ​​at the forefront in implementing policies to combat crime and in social justice.

Earliet the President commented on the future of law in the age of technologies and geopolitical instability.