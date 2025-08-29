Kazakh President comments on the future of law in the age of technologies and geopolitical instability

He said the overall digitalization and AI generate brand new implications and approaches for the development of nations and society.

In many countries, heated public discussions and parliamentary debates have unfolded concerning the role and place of a human being and even about his/her survival in the new post-humanist world.

The Head of State stressed that the rapid development of biotechnology, which has already led to serious legal conflicts and the erosion of established ethical norms,has raised many questions.

Lawmakers will inevitably face the task of protecting the sovereignty of their countries by reformatting the system of international law. Therefore, constitutionalism will never stand still. It is closely connected with the process of lawmaking, but in completely new technological, economic and geopolitical realities, he added.

In his opinion, this issue should be in the spotlight of constant attention and thorough investigation of the sophisticated legal community.

Earlier, the Head of State said the Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our Independence and a trustworthy guide for strengthening the country’s statehood.