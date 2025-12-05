Kazakhstan introduces Order of Meyirim to honor philanthropic entrepreneurs
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today an awards ceremony for the winners of the Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan competition, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
During the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to establish the Order of Meyirim.
The President congratulated the winners, emphasizing that entrepreneurs greatly contribute to the development of the domestic economy and improvement of the people’s well-being.
He said that October 29 had been officially declared the Day of Entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan.
“I have also decided to establish the Order of Meyirim [mercy - edit], which will be presented to the entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in the field of philanthropy and social responsibility. I believe that some of the entrepreneurs present here will receive this high-status order next year,” he said.