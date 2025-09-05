President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector

The Head of State recalled his recent visit to China, which he described as "highly productive and giving a powerful impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries."

He said that the agenda of the bilateral talks was very extensive and covered national interests of Kazakhstan, primarily, in the economic sector.

“During the talks with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, particular attention was given to comprehensive cooperation in the spirit of eternal friendship and strategic partnership. Following the regular meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, over 70 commercial agreements worth $15 billion were signed,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Among joint projects, the President highlighted the agreement on construction of a petrochemical plant for the production of carbamide in Aktobe region. The project is implemented together with CNPS and is estimated at more than $1 billion. Another important document is the agreement with the Development Bank of China on financing the construction of trunk pipelines for transporting ethane and propane in Atyrau region, valued at about $530 million.

“We attach special importance to deepening cooperation with all international investors. The longstanding partnership in oil and gas sector with the U.S., Russian, European and Chinese corporations is a vivid example of that,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State congratulated oil and gas industry workers in Akorda.