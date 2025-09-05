Head of State congratulates oil and gas industry workers

"By diligently and conscientiously performing your work, each of you makes a significant contribution to the development of the country, fully demonstrating the qualities inherent in a real working person. It should be noted that the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan has its own deep traditions and rich history. Representatives of many labor dynasties contributed to the formation and prosperity of this industry. You worthily continue the glorious path of your senior mentors. Today, more than 200,000 people work in the oil and gas complex. I highly value your work and express my sincere gratitude for your tireless efforts for the benefit of Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

President Tokayev also awarded state honors to citizens who have played a major role in developing Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, KazMunayGas reported on 9% growth in oil output, major new investments.