    Head of State congratulates oil and gas industry workers

    12:26, 5 September 2025

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized the oil and gas industry's special role in the national economy during a ceremony at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "By diligently and conscientiously performing your work, each of you makes a significant contribution to the development of the country, fully demonstrating the qualities inherent in a real working person. It should be noted that the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan has its own deep traditions and rich history. Representatives of many labor dynasties contributed to the formation and prosperity of this industry. You worthily continue the glorious path of your senior mentors. Today, more than 200,000 people work in the oil and gas complex. I highly value your work and express my sincere gratitude for your tireless efforts for the benefit of Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

    President Tokayev also awarded state honors to citizens who have played a major role in developing Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry.

    President awards state honors
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, KazMunayGas reported on 9% growth in oil output, major new investments.

    President Oil and Gas Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
