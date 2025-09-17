President highlights acute climate threats in Central Asia

"The world is facing climate threats. In Central Asia, they are felt especially acutely. Natural changes here are occurring faster than the global average. Our region is experiencing drought, melting glaciers, and a decline in fresh water reserves," he stated. "The spiritual traditions of all peoples teach us to have faith in nature and live in harmony with the world around us, because the Earth is our common home, given by the Creator, and caring for it is our shared responsibility. Climate change and its consequences are not only a scientific or economic issue, but also a fundamental moral challenge."

The President stressed the critical importance of strengthening international unity and coordination of efforts in global and regional levels.

"Therefore, as part of the meeting, I propose to discuss the initiative of developing a collective document on the role of religious leaders in fighting climate change," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested. "In the document, we can establish a set of principles of environmental responsibility, based on spiritual values and placing the main emphasis on supporting vulnerable regions."

Earlier, it was reported that the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions opened in the capital of Kazakhstan. The main theme of the congress is “Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future.”