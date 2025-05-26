President hands over state awards to Ravil Cherdabayev and Serik Tokpanov

Addressing the ceremony, the President noted that Ravil Cherdabayev enjoys special respect for his active involvement in public life and for his significant contribution to statehood strengthening.

“You have made a weighty contribution to the development of the country's oil and gas industry. Being a minister, governor and deputy, you have conscientiously served for the country’s interests. As a diplomat, you have assisted in strengthening our country’s international authority. You have co-authored a number of research works on oil extraction. Your labour serves as an example for younger generation,” the Head of State noted.

Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the merits of Serik Tokpanov, prominent doctor, surgeon “with gifted hands,” who has devoted his entire life to improving the nation’s health.

“You have been working in the healthcare system for more than 50 years. To be a doctor means to be faithful to the profession. This is a hard and painstaking work. Over the years of your activity, you have performed the most complex surgeries and saved thousands of lives, having set an example of true service in healthcare. You have contributed greatly to the development of medical science of Kazakhstan. The highest state award which you have received today is a result of your hard work for the country’s benefit, proof of recognition and gratitude of our people,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For their part, Ravil Cherdabayev and Serik Tokpanov thanked the President for the high state awards.

