    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 20th anniversary of Strategic Partnership Treaty

    11:08, 24 May 2025

    The Head of State has sent a telegram of congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President said this historical document, embracing all key areas of cooperation between the two states, heralded a major landmark in the development of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations and laid the solid foundation for strengthening ties in many spheres.

    He expressed confidence thanks to joint efforts the countries will further strengthen strategic partnership and allied relations, develop a huge potential of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nicușor Dan on his election as Romanian President.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
