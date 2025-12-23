President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA

Addressing a ceremonial meeting in the Akorda, the Head of State highlighted strategic importance of ensuring national security, safeguarding the rights of citizens, and protecting public order.

"You make a tremendous contribution to preserving stability and peace in the country, tirelessly working in the name of justice and the establishment of the Law and Order principle in society. Despite the difficult working conditions, you faithfully serve the state as highly professional and responsible specialists. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. Exemplary service must always be duly recognized. The state will consistently support citizens as devoted to their duty as you," said the President.

