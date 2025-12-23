EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA

    17:10, 23 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented key to apartments to a group of employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, State Guard Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Addressing a ceremonial meeting in the Akorda, the Head of State highlighted strategic importance of ensuring national security, safeguarding the rights of citizens, and protecting public order.

    "You make a tremendous contribution to preserving stability and peace in the country, tirelessly working in the name of justice and the establishment of the Law and Order principle in society. Despite the difficult working conditions, you faithfully serve the state as highly professional and responsible specialists. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. Exemplary service must always be duly recognized. The state will consistently support citizens as devoted to their duty as you," said the President.

    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump sent several gifts to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including a symbolic key to the White House and a baseball cap with his autograph.

    President of Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office Ministry of Internal Affairs Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All