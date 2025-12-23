Donald Trump sends gifts to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
U.S. President Donald Trump has sent several gifts to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including a symbolic key to the White House and a baseball cap with his autograph, Qazinform News Agency quotes Assistant to the President – Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
During a brief conversation with Kazakh Ambassador Magzhan Iliyasov following the credential presentation ceremony, Donald Trump shared his impressions of the meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Oval Office in November.
The American leader conveyed warm personal wishes to the Kazakh President, expressing respect and describing him as “a wonderful person and an experienced statesman with a deep and balanced understanding of international processes.”