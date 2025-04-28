President extends condolences to family and relatives of Seit Kaskabassov

In his telegram, the President notes that Seit Kaskabassov was an outstanding intellectual and protector of national spirituality.

“He devoted his entire life to the study of the Kazakh oral folklore, making an invaluable contribution to the development of national folklore studies. He authored fundamental works and was a wise mentor, who raised a galaxy of talented students. The bright image of Seit Kaskabassov, who left behind a rich spiritual legacy, will always remain in the people’s memory,”the telegram reads.

Seit Kaskabassov was born June 24, 1940 in Semey.

From 1970 to 1981, he was an academic secretary at the Social Sciences Division of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences and an executive secretary of journal “News of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR."

In 1981-1983, he worked as a senior research fellow at the Gorky Institute of World Literature of the USSR Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

In 1983, he was appointed as a senior research fellow at the Auezov Institute of Literature and Art in Almaty.

Six years later he defended his doctoral thesis on “Genres of Kazakh Folk Prose” at the Moscow State University.

In 1988, Seit Kaskabassov was appointed as a consultant at the Central Committee of the Kazakhstan Communist Party for supervising the issues of literature and art. He was actively involved in rehabilitation of the political repression victims, including Zhussupbek Aimauytov, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Myrzhakyp Dulatov and others.

