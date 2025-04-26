Kazakh President condoles over deadly explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port
22:43, 26 April 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian and the people of Iran over the victims of the explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in Bandar Abbas, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of wished those injured sooner recovery.
As earlier reported, five were dead, over 700 were injured as the powerful explosion hit Iran’s Bandar Abbas, more than 1,000km (620 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
Shahid Rajaei port mainly handles container traffic and also has oil tanks and other petrochemical facilities.