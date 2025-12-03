President emphasizes the importance of law and order in Armed Forces
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on military order and conduct, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The meeting, chaired by the Head of State, was dedicated to ensuring military discipline and the rule of law within the Armed Forces, other troops, and other military formations.
Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, and Minister of Defense Dauren Kassanov briefed the President on the current measures to maintain military discipline, uphold legal standards, and strengthen educational and moral efforts within the army environment.
The officials also addressed various aspects of the Armed Forces and law enforcement leadership's strategies for preventing offenses within the troops.
The President issued a series of directives focused on further strengthening law and order, enhancing educational and moral work in the Armed Forces, and improving the effectiveness of measures designed to prevent fatalities and injuries among service members.
