Tajikistan joins Central Asian neighbors with total e-cigarette ban

— At the fourth session of the Majlisi Milli, the Chairman of the Majlisi milli of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honourable Rustam Emomali, with the aim of protecting the nation’s gene pool and preventing the negative consequences of the use of electronic cigarettes (vapes) on public health especially among youth and adolescents-issued specific instructions to the relevant committees of the Majlisi Milli regarding the introduction of a legislative ban on the use, production, and circulation of electronic cigarettes in national legislation, reads the statement published on the speaker’s official Telegram channel.

Medical experts cited in the statement warn that excessive use of electronic cigarettes can lead to serious respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, lung damage, and oncological conditions.

Once adopted, the legislation will place Tajikistan alongside other Central Asian countries, as Qazinform reported, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, that have introduced bans on vaping products as part of broader public health measures.



