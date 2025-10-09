President: Dushanbe summit to open 'new chapter' in regional cooperation

In his opinion, the situation in Afghanistan remains an integral factor in strengthening regional security. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke in favor of continuing coordinated efforts to engage that country in regional economic processes.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) could play a useful role in this regard. He expressed hope that the newly created UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan will also contribute to resolving the stated issues.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that the results of the Dushanbe summit will open a new chapter in regional cooperation for the sake of stability and progress of the Central Asian countries and Russia.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need for ensuring security during the 2nd Central Asia-Russia summit