EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President: Dushanbe summit to open 'new chapter' in regional cooperation

    23:05, 9 October 2025

    Speaking at the 2nd Central Asia-Russia Summit, the Head of State expressed confidence that the results of the Dushanbe summit will open a new chapter in regional cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President: Dushanbe summit to open 'new chapter' in regional cooperation
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his opinion, the situation in Afghanistan remains an integral factor in strengthening regional security. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke in favor of continuing coordinated efforts to engage that country in regional economic processes.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) could play a useful role in this regard. He expressed hope that the newly created UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan will also contribute to resolving the stated issues.

    In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that the results of the Dushanbe summit will open a new chapter in regional cooperation for the sake of stability and progress of the Central Asian countries and Russia.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need for ensuring security during the 2nd Central Asia-Russia summit 

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev UN Tajikistan Russia Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All