President directs detailed review of expert and public feedback on new Constitution

It is reported that the Head of State received Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Legal Issues.

During the meeting, Elvira Azimova reported that the draft of the new Basic Law, made available for public review via the eGov and e-Otinish platforms, has drawn over 4,000 submissions from citizens. In their feedback, citizens expressed support for the draft, noting that it aligns with modern realities and reflects the society's interests. Political parties, as well as national and regional civic associations, have also declared their support for adopting the new Constitution.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing the Constitutional Commission’s work in an open format, ensuring that citizens remain informed of the ongoing discussions and can examine the content of the new Basic Law in greater detail.

The Head of State directed that all incoming proposals from the expert community and the citizenry must continue to be analyzed with meticulous attention.

Elvira Azimova also informed the President that members of the Constitutional Commission will continue refining the wording of specific articles and clauses of the new Constitution.

The Commission is scheduled to convene for its next sessions tomorrow, February 7, and next week.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an exclusive interview with TheNewsInternational that Kazakhstan is undergoing one of the most profound stages of political transformation in its modern history, with constitutional reforms aimed at building a more just and balanced system of governance.