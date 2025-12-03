Head of State prioritizes air hub development to boost transport and transit sector

Cargo transportation across the territory of Kazakhstan is carried out mainly by road and rail. Experts suggest the share of air cargo will grow with each passing year. By 2040, 20% of air cargo will be carried along the route Asia – Europe, said President Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader noted "it is necessary that Kazakhstan develops a multimodal logistics framework, connecting railways and roads, as well as air transport."

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also urged to effectively utilize the country’s geographical advantages.

The President said that Kazakhstan sits at the intersection of the main air corridors between Europe and Asia, highlighting the need to make the most efficient and rational use of these opportunities.

Competition for transit flows is mounting in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. At the same time, the struggle for investment in the transport and logistics industry is intensifying. It is important to understand that if bold and decisive steps are not taken today, we risk missing our opportunities, noted the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the formation of fully functional air hubs based on the country’s key airports as a top priority.

Each airport’s competitive advantages must be clearly defined, and work processes must be radically reformatted. Today, transit cargo traffic creates low added value. As we can see, it is mostly limited to refueling and technical stops without significant cargo handling or consolidation operations. The existing potential has not been fully realized due to insufficiently developed infrastructure. It is necessary to ensure the effective functioning of special economic zones. Preferential conditions must be adapted to the specialization of each hub, said Tokayev.

