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    President convenes 1st session of Qurultay

    09:43, 26 August 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree “On convocation of the first session of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President convenes 1st session of Qurultay
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    I DECREE:

    1. To convene the first session of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the first convocation on August 28, 2026.

    2. The decree enters into force on the date of its signing.

    Astana, Akorda, August 26.

    Earlier, President Tokayev signed decrees appointing new ambassadors to Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Romania.

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Parliament (Qurultay) Politics Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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