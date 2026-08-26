President convenes 1st session of Qurultay

In accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan

I DECREE:

To convene the first session of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the first convocation on August 28, 2026. The decree enters into force on the date of its signing.

Astana, Akorda, August 26.

Earlier, President Tokayev signed decrees appointing new ambassadors to Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Romania.