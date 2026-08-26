President convenes 1st session of Qurultay
09:43, 26 August 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree “On convocation of the first session of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
In accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan
I DECREE:
-
To convene the first session of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the first convocation on August 28, 2026.
-
The decree enters into force on the date of its signing.
Astana, Akorda, August 26.
Earlier, President Tokayev signed decrees appointing new ambassadors to Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Romania.