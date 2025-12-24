President consistent in raising prestige of working professions — State Counselor

The event brought together Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, Minister of Education Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, and Executive Secretary of the AMANAT Party Daulet Karibek.

In his speech, Erlan Karin emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has systematically and consistently pursued a policy aimed at nurturing the dignity of labor and elevating the status of vocational professions.

— In every key speech by the Head of State, there is a clear message about the need to cultivate respect for professional mastery, honest and responsible work. All this shapes the principles and values of a Just Kazakhstan — a progressive society of responsible and hardworking citizens who make a meaningful contribution to the country’s development, Karin said.

He emphasized that respect for labor, generational continuity, and support for working youth remain among the key priorities of the government policy.

— Most importantly, every current reform has another key meaning — the focus on the future generation. Young people must see that success in Kazakhstan can be achieved through honest work — through profession, knowledge, and mastery. Every form of diligent work is vital, and a hardworking professional will always be sought after, no matter the location, the State Counselor added.

The forum also featured a ceremony honoring outstanding representatives of working professions with state awards.

Winners of the nationwide “Eñbek Joly” (Way of Work) competition were awarded in three categories: Best Labor Dynasty, Best Mentor for Working Youth, and Best Young Industrial Worker. Awards were also presented to winners of the “Erlık pen Eñbek Dastany” (Story of Bravery and Work) contest and participants of the “Jūmysşy Jastar Amanaty” (Sacred Duty of Working Youth) project, which supports and develops the potential of working youth.

The event participants noted that state initiatives have significantly advanced the role of a working professional in modern society and sparked a nationwide surge in the popularity of vocational professions. The ceremony concluding the Year of Working Professions stood as a powerful tribute to the professional mastery and dedication of those whose daily labor drives Kazakhstan’s progress.

Qazinform previously reported that, according to Yerlan Karin, the Year of Working Professions marks a new stage of respect for labor.