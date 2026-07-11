President congratulates Raiymbek District residents on 90th anniversary

In his message, President Tokayev noted that this sacred land has produced many outstanding figures who have faithfully served the interests of the state. The Head of State also emphasized that residents of the district are making a significant contribution to the development of agriculture, tourism, and other sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Raiymbek District is a land of plenty with a rich history and strong traditions of unity. This land has raised many prominent individuals who selflessly served the nation. Berdibek Sokpakbayev, Mukagali Makatayev, and other renowned writers created works that have become the spiritual heritage of the people, instilling in younger generations patriotism, a thirst for knowledge, and diligence.

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

"Today, the district's residents work diligently in agriculture, tourism, and other fields, making a worthy contribution to the prosperity of their home region. They consistently support initiatives of utmost importance to the country's future, demonstrating a powerful example of unity and civic responsibility. A vivid confirmation of this was their active participation in the nationwide referendum and their support for the new Constitution," the President's congratulatory letter reads.

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

The Head of State also expressed gratitude to all those contributing to the region's development and wished the residents of Raiymbek District well-being, prosperity, great success, and new achievements in their work for the benefit of the country.

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

It is worth noting that the festive events marking the 90th anniversary of Raiymbek District lasted three days. The celebrations included academic conferences, a national aitys (traditional Kazakh poetic contest of improvisers), and concerts. The highlight of the festivities was the international ethno-festival "Treasure of Khan Tengri," held at the Shalkode summer pasture.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Mongolian counterpart, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on the country's national holiday, Naadam.