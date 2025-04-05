President congratulates Aktau on its status of Cultural Capital of Turkic World for 2025

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva read out the letter at the event.

“Dear guests, I congratulate you on Aktau being awarded the status of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. The historic Mangistau land and the rich region of Ustyurt are integral parts of Turkic civilization. This sacred land preserves the centuries-old spiritual heritage of our people and the entire Turkic world. Strengthening cooperation among peoples whose traditions and history are interconnected is our common mission. I am confident that this significant year will witness meetings that will further solidify our brotherhood and lead to important decisions. May the unity of the Turkic people grow stronger! I wish you all prosperity, happiness, and success!”the letter of the President reads.

Aktau has kicked off a grand show as part of the opening of the Year of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. The event brought together 25,000 participants, including delegations from five countries. It is organized by the International Organization TURKSOY, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Mangistau Regional Akimat, and the Akimat of Aktau.

Earlier, it was reported that the world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen will take part in the event in Aktau.