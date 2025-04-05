Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at a concert in Aktau

The concert program will feature a gala concert bringing together artists from the TURKSOY organization.

It should be noted that Aktau is playing a host a large-scale cultural event of international significance as part of the launch of the Year “Aktau is the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World”. The concert in Aktau will be broadcast live by the Jibek Joly TV channel.

It was previously reported that a grand show featuring 25,000 people will take place in Aktau on April 5. As part of the event, the ethno-village “Suyun Aygyr” has been opened.

The TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev announced that 29 cultural events will be held in the Mangistau region by autumn.

Earlier, it was reported that TURKSOY has declared 2025 as year of remembrance of Nurgisa Tlendiyev.