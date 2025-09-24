President clearly defines Kazakhstan’s potential and position from UN podium

"The President succinctly described the deep-rooted trends shaping current global development: a crisis of trust, erosion of international law, militarization, climate change, and the risks of technological disparity. While these issues are widely discussed by politicians and experts, the President emphasized that they should be viewed not as isolated problems, but as a unified set of fundamental challenges, requiring adequate systemic measures from the global community. The Head of State presented a comprehensive UN reform, which was previously announced in his Address to the Nation. The main focus was on reforming the Security Council, namely expanding it through rotational inclusion of major countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and strengthening the role of middle powers. He also raised pressing issues such as updating the UN Charter, reviving efforts toward nuclear disarmament, and establishing mechanisms for biological security," Karin posted on Telegram.

According to Erlan Karin, the President called for a new global consensus and a new architecture of world order built on trust and transparency, responsibility and justice, balance and cooperation, the rule of law and shared solidarity.

"From the UN rostrum, the President clearly outlined the potential and position of Kazakhstan as a strong and responsible actor in international relations as a bridge nation in diplomacy, transit, energy and technology," the State Counselor emphasized.

Recall that addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed that Kazakhstan will continue to act and as a bridge-builder and peace-maker at the international arena.