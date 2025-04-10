Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Science is a beacon of nation

The President expressed his sincere gratitude to the participants of the meeting successfully working in various spheres of science, and contributing to the country’s prosperity.

“In this era of rapid technology development, we must pay close attention to systemic research, deep knowledge and science. I have already raised this issue at the recent session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay. Science is a beacon of a nation. I would like to emphasize again that academic community is imposed special responsibility,” said the President.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President handed over state awards to a group of scientists. A number of young scholars were presented keys to new apartments.

Academicians of the National Academy of Sciences under the President of Kazakhstan Zhumabay Bakenov and Durvudkhan Suragan, as well as Anastassiya Kapytina, junior research fellow at the Institute of Plant Biology and Biotechnology, also took the floor at the event.