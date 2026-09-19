President calls for stronger urban planning efforts across Kazakhstan

"In this context, I would like to note the special role of the capital's Urbanism Centre," Tokayev said.

It is a vital structure that develops proposals to create a comfortable environment for residents and offers effective solutions and projects to improve the city's appearance.

Most importantly, this work takes into account the opinions, needs, and wishes of citizens. Therefore, the experience of this institution should be scaled up to other regions. Akims (governors) need to ramp up their work in this direction.

Overall, our citizens and foreigners must maintain cleanliness and order in public places and obey the law.

Only in this way will the values of Taza Qazaqstan become an integral part of the national identity," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.