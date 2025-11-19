Kazakh President congratulates Monaco on its National Day

In his telegram, the Head of State said that Monaco is strengthening its international reputation in the international arena, preserving and enriching its unique cultural heritage, serving as a global model of sustainable development, responsible financial management, and environmental protection.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Monaco, built on friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to grow for the benefit of both nations.

The Kazakh President wished Prince Albert II of Monaco and the people of Monaco prosperity and well-being.

