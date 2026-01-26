Transition to brand new political system - President holds meeting in Prosecutor General’s Office

The President emphasized that large-scale transformations are taking place in Kazakhstan, as part of which the constitutional reform will be carried out and transition to a brand new political system will be made.

He reminded that contemporary realities require an active introduction of digitalization and artificial intelligence into all spheres of public life.

The President proposed to introduce the Law and Order principle into the new edition of the Constitution.

“Law and Order must be regarded as a fundamental principle of state policy. Undoubtedly, this vital postulate will never lose its relevance. I believe it must be included in the new edition of the Constitution. An important role in its implementation is assigned to the Prosecutor General’s Office, whose employees have no right to remain indifferent or calmly look upon violations of the law,” said the President

Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, President's Aide Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, and Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov addressed the meeting.