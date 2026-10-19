President briefed on combat readiness and funding of Kazakhstan’s armed forces

The Head of State received reports on the current activities and combat readiness of the Armed Forces, financial support for combat training activities, and the implementation of the Ministry of Defense’s budget.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was also briefed on the state of combat and mobilization readiness and the fulfilment of tasks assigned to military command bodies and troops.

The President was presented with information on funding the current needs of the troops and army development programs. The meeting also addressed the allocation of funds in line with combat training requirements, the maintenance of military infrastructure, and the day-to-day operations of military units.

Particular attention was paid to improving the military command system, expediting decision-making, and ensuring the readiness of the troops to carry out their assigned missions.

The meeting also covered mobilization planning and the training of military reserves, the justification of planned expenditures, compliance with budgetary discipline, and more efficient use of allocated funds. Approaches to strengthening financial oversight and assessing expenditure effectiveness were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at enhancing the readiness of the Armed Forces and the quality of troop training, ensuring financial support for the army’s priority needs, and promoting the prudent use of budgetary funds.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Security Council is set to review the army reform plan in October.